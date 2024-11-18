Weather warnings in Spain: Orange alerts in the Canary Islands as heavy rain to batter the winter holiday hotspot until this date

A SERIES of weather warnings have been activated in the Canary Islands for today.

The whole of La Palma island is on an orange alert for strong rainfall, meaning there is a ‘significant risk’ to the population.

According to state weather agency Aemet, up to 100litres per square metre could fall in La Palma in the space of 12 hours.

??Lluvias abundantes en Canarias: enbuena parte del archipiélago se pueden registrar chubascos fuertes, salvo en Lanzarote y Fuerteventura.



En La Palma, el aviso es naranja (peligro importante) Se pueden acumular más de 100 l/m² en menos de doce horas.



?https://t.co/gExggWPLya pic.twitter.com/QibUGe6oUf — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 18, 2024

Meanwhile, ‘abundant rains’ are forecast for the whole of Tenerife, which was placed on a yellow-level alert.

The whole southern half of Gran Canaria is also on a yellow alert for rainfall today.

A yellow alert is less severe than orange and means there is a low risk to the population but residents should keep up to date with the weather reports.

According to El Tiempo, the isolated cold storm that evolved from the last DANA approached the Canary Islands over the weekend.

On Sunday in San Cristobal de la Laguna, they recorded 38.6mm of rainfall and in the last few hours in El Paso, they have already collected more than 11mm.

The rain will continue over the Canary Islands until at least Tuesday afternoon, particularly in the west of the archipelago, according to the meteorologists.

El Tiempo said in a report today: “They can be locally intense and accompanied by storms, so we have active yellow and orange warnings in the Canary Islands.

“During the next few hours the rains will continue to occur in the Canary Islands, especially in the westernmost islands.

“In La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Tenerife and the south of Gran Canaria will be the islands most affected by the rains.”

It added: “La Palma is the island that is expected to receive the most intense and persistent rainfall in the next few hours.

“Thus, we have an orange warning on the island for accumulations that can exceed 30 mm in one hour and 100 mm in 12 hours. In the rest of the areas the warning is yellow level.”

There may be rain on Fuerteventura and Lanzarote but it will be much weaker and more isolated.