Girl, 2, is electrocuted on fairground attraction in Spain after touching metal fence

A GIRL, 2, was electrocuted while she was playing on a fairground trampoline in central Murcia.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing her collapse when she touched metal fencing surrounding the attraction.

The child was described as foaming from her mouth with blood pouring out of her nose.

READ MORE:

The tragedy unfolded just after midnight on Sunday during the San Juan Bautista fiesta in the village of Alquerias.

Paramedics spent an hour trying to revive the child with her mother, 29, needing treatment for shock.

The girl’s family- of Moroccan origin- had travelled to Alquerias from another town.

Three other children on the trampolines, aged 8, 11, and 12 were taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.

They did not need to be admitted after it was confirmed they suffered only minor injuries.

Initial reports suggest there was an earthing fault to the electric supply that powered up lighting for the trampoline area.

A Murcia court has opened an inquiry into an alleged reckless homicide but the Guardia Civil have so far not made any arrests.

Staff from the Iberdrola electricity company carried out an assessment on the installation during Sunday morning.

Murcia City Council said attraction operators got supplies from Iberdrola with prior approval and an inspection from the region’s Ministry of Industry.

They added the attraction did have liability insurance.



The attraction owner was in another municipality at the time of the accident, but went to the Guardia Civil, along with his lawyer, on Sunday.

Three days of official mourning were declared by the council who also suspended fiesta events.