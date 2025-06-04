Marbella will finally get its breakwaters to save its iconic beaches 

GREEN light for the breakwater project in Marbella as the central government approves the environmental works.

The coastal project is expected to stabilise the coastline of one of the most touristic places in Spain.

The project includes the construction of two dikes off the coast in Marbella, and has been approved by the Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECA).

This project is a ‘fundamental step’ for the improvement of the coastline, for which a budget of €8.5 million has been set approved.

The Marbella coastline

The dikes will be built between La Venus beach and Punta del Ancon, as indicated on Monday by the sub-delegate of the Executive in Malaga, Javier Salas.

Marbella has been demanding the construction of the dikes for years, but it was consequently blocked by a socialist minister of Pedro Sanchez’s government.

Now, his PSOE is blaming the conservative PP, at the helm of the government of Andalucia, for the delays.

The project, which has been blocked for years and is now approved, responds to a recurring demand from citizens, entrepreneurs in the tourism sector and local and regional authorities.