BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Malaga: Six-kilometre tailbacks cripple morning commute

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on MA-20 as traffic diversions cause havoc around Teatinos

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on the MA-20 this morning, bringing chaos to one of Malaga’s key transport arteries during the morning rush hour.

The fatal crash occurred at kilometre 7 of the MA-20 in the direction of Rincon de la Victoria, just before 8am, according to the 112 emergency services.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics from the 061 health emergency centre.

The accident has caused massive disruption to the morning commute, with tailbacks stretching over six kilometres and forcing traffic police to implement diversions around the Teatinos area. Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes as delays continue to mount.

Multiple witnesses called emergency services to report the collision between the motorcycle and car, with the first caller stating the motorcyclist was seriously injured and lying on the carriageway.

The scene was attended by the Guardia Civil, local police, road maintenance crews and emergency medical teams, but the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries proved fatal.

Details of exactly how the crash occurred have not yet been released by authorities.

The tragedy marks the third fatal road accident in Malaga province in less than a week, highlighting growing concerns over road safety in the region.

Last Thursday saw two separate fatal crashes – a 78-year-old man died in an accident in Sayalonga, while a 60-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in another incident in Malaga city.

The MA-20, which connects Malaga city with eastern coastal towns including Rincon de la Victoria, is a crucial route for both residents and tourists travelling along the Costa del Sol.