Brit, 25, arrested for ‘attacking girlfriend, 16, and a woman who tried to intervene’ in Mallorca

A BRITISH man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 16-year-old girlfriend in a Magaluf street during the early hours of Monday morning.

He is also accused of attacking a female ‘Good Samaritan’ who tried to stop him.

The Ultima Hora newspaper reported that the 25-year-old Brit appeared in a Palma court later on Monday and was released.

BUSY MAGALUF(Cordon Press image)

The couple jetted into Mallorca on Saturday for a mini-break with plans to fly back to England on Thursday.

The teenage victim admitted to the Guardia Civil that her parents did not know that she gone on holiday with her boyfriend.

The incident happened at around 3.50am on Calle Martin Ros Garcia off Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip.

Two women walking in the area saw the man hit his girlfriend, 16, on the head.

The witnesses intervened and one of them got punched into the bargain.

The couple departed but the women spoke to Guardia Civil officers about the incident and also pointed out the direction they had gone in.

They were both found on the terrace of a hotel on Calle Torrenova and were interviewed separately.

The teenager confirmed she was on holiday with her boyfriend but denied any assault took place.

When asked about blood spotted on her arm, she said it came from an old injury.

She said she did not want to report the boyfriend, but she did go to a medical centre for treatment to a bruise on her forehead.

The assaulted ‘Good Samaritan’ did make a report though ahead of Monday’s Palma hearing.