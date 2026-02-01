Discover the four destinations added to Most Beautiful Villages in Spain list for 2026

Each year, new destinations are chosen to join the prestigious ranks of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain.

They are usually places a little off the beaten track that have to meet stringent criteria laid out by the Association of Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España, an initiative started 15-years-ago to promote and reward small towns who make great efforts to preserve their culture and heritage.

This year, only four new destinations have been added to the list and they are spread out across Spain, from the north to the east to the interior.

Let’s take a look.

Alpuente, Valencia

Far from the bustle of the Costa Brava, you’ll find this hidden gem high in the Los Serranos mountain range, just over an hour’s drive from Valencia inland towards the border with Teruel.

“The town of Alpuente rises atop a large rock at an altitude of 1,000 meters, guarded by the imposing ruins of its medieval castle,” reads the association’s website of the town, which is the first in the province of Valencia to be chosen.

The fortress, which dates to Arab rule in the 10th century, now stands in ruins as to the crumbling walls that once encircled the town beneath it. Below it the terracotta rooftops cluster around the Medieval Church of Santa Maria and the Town Hall which is housed in the old Mezquita.

The area is rich in archaeological sites and prehistoric finds which are showcased in the Alpuente’s Paleontological Museum. Here you’ll find dinosaur footprints and fossil remains.

While the landscape offers wooded hillsides and deep gorges, making it ideal for hiking and mountain biking.

Although there are no hotels in the town, visitors can stay in a selection of Casa Rurals nearby or make a day trip from the coast.

Oseira, Galicia

In Spain’s northwestern corner, you’ll find the second of 2026 additions to the Most Beautiful Villages: Oseira, a small village located in central Galicia,

Around 40km north of Ourense, it is dominated by the Monastery of Santa María, which was built between the 12th and 16th centuries and remains one of the most important Cistercian sites in Spain.

The monastery, which is home to a small community of Trappist monks is dubbed the “Escorial of Galicia” because the grandeur of its Romanesque architecture rivals that of Philip II’s capital outside Madrid.

The setting too, is what makes this place special. Located in the green hills of the Serra de Martiñá in the Oseira valley, the town lies on the Via de la Plata route of the Camino de Santiago.

According to the description announcing the town’s inclusion on the list for 2026 “it is a destination where history and spirituality merge in a stunning natural setting.”

Pilgrims are able to stay in the monastery but have to phone ahead and other visitors can enter for a guided tour, except on Sundays when Mass is held.

The writer Graham Greene was a regular visitor.

Vilanova dos Infantes, Galicia

Also in the province of Ourense is the third town to be included in the ‘most beautiful villages’ club for 2026: Vilanova dos Infantes.

Described by the association as “small in size but enormous in character” the town of stone houses on narrow cobbled lanes is centred around the Torra Da Homenaxe.

This defensive tower is all that is left of a 1000year old castle that once protected the town from invaders.

“Its stone streets, harmonious houses, and traditions linked to the Virxe do Cristal (Virgin of the Crystal) make this historic village a living portrait of the most authentic Galicia,” states the pueblos mas bonitos website.

Santa Gadea del Cid, Castilla y León

Santa Gadea del Cid is located within the province of Burgos where Castilla y Leon meets the Basque Country. As its name suggests the town is linked to the legend of El Cid, the Medieval warrior Knight, a hero in Spain for his military prowess against the Muslim invaders of the 11th Century.

The town itself still retains Medieval charm with an impressive Romanesque fortified church, the remains of a castle and walls and well preserved palaces within them.

“Defensive remains, houses adorned with coats of arms, and a tranquil atmosphere define this enclave in Burgos province, a place of significant heritage value,” reads the explanation of why the town was included in the list.



