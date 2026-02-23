FOR many European expatriates, retiring in Spain represents independence, quality of life and the feeling of having finally found balance.

Yet ageing abroad also brings practical considerations that are often easy to overlook until they arise.

When family lives in another country and local systems feel unfamiliar, maintaining control over one’s finances becomes essential to preserving autonomy and peace of mind.

Clear financial organisation and easy access to savings support calm decision-making and long-term independence.

One registration. Multiple European banks. Total clarity over your savings

Raisin is an online savings platform that allows customers to access savings accounts and term deposits from multiple European banks through a single registration and one centralised online platform.

Rather than opening and managing separate accounts across different countries, users deposit their money via Raisin and select from a range of products offered by regulated EU banks, including institutions based in Germany, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands, among others.

This enables expatriates to continue benefiting from the financial conditions of their countries of origin.

With one account, customers can manage savings held with different European banks, maintain a clear overview of balances and returns, and handle everything online in one place, without changing their primary bank. Raisin manages the administrative process, while savings are always held directly with the chosen partner bank.

As Marta Pinedo, Country Manager for Raisin in Spain, explains:

“Many international customers living in Spain are not concerned about saving more, but about knowing exactly where they stand.

“Having a clear and organised view of their savings, managed from a single platform, can make a real difference to confidence and peace of mind, particularly later in life.”

Your money, protected and held with regulated European banks

Raisin is not a bank and does not invest customers’ money. Savings are always held directly with the selected partner banks, all of which are regulated within the European Union.

Deposits are protected under the EU Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive, which safeguards up to €100,000 per customer and per bank, regardless of the customer’s country of residence.

Customers retain full ownership of their funds at all times, with complete transparency regarding where their money is held and which national guarantee scheme applies.

Discover Raisin, where saving is simple

For those new to the platform, Raisin’s Cuenta Bienvenida offers a simple and accessible starting point.

It allows savers to familiarise themselves with the platform while already earning an attractive return.

This commission-free account currently offers a return of 3.33% AER, combining simplicity with competitive remuneration.

It also provides a clear overview of available funds, making it easier to plan and organise savings from the outset.

Beyond the initial account, Raisin offers continued access to competitive savings products from European banks, enabling customers to adapt their savings strategy over time.

Through features such as Cambio Inteligente, savings can be moved between products as opportunities change, without unnecessary complexity.

This flexibility is particularly relevant for retirees living outside their country of origin, whose financial needs may evolve over time.

Preparing calmly for the future

Living abroad in retirement involves planning for changing circumstances. While clear financial organisation does not remove every challenge, it supports informed decision-making and helps preserve long-term independence.

A QR code in this article provides direct access to Raisin, offering a simple way to organise savings and maintain financial control so retirees can enjoy life in Spain with confidence and clarity.

Please note that Raisin Spain’s website is primarily available in Spanish. If you need support in English, our Customer Service team will be happy to assist you.

