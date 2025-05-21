Spain’s Eurovision broadcaster will not face sanctions for pro-Palestinian message

SPAIN’S RTVE will not be sanctioned for broadcasting a pro-Palestinian message just before the start of the Eurovision final.

The 16-second video, without sound, shared the words, ‘When human rights are at stake, silence is not an option. Peace and Justice for Palestine,’ in both English and Spanish.

RTVE had already caused controversy due to comments made during Israel representative Yuval Rapahel’s performance in the second semi finals.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) warned the Spanish broadcaster then that it could face possible sanctions if those comments were repeated during the final.

President of The Federation of Journalists’ Associations of Spain, Migual Angel Noceda, told Europa Press, ‘it does not seem punishable for the event’s commentators to allude to a reality that is being witnessed; no ethical or journalistic principle that violates freedom of expression is violated.’

“Therefore, any threat of sanctions is out of place. Likewise, anyone can make any criticism they see fit,” he continued.

Yet Eurovision itself faced backlash, after allowing Israel, which came in second, to participate in the competition in the first place.

The EBU is hoping to ease this controversy by not sanctioning RTVE.

Belgian public broadcaster VRT also aired a pro-Palestine and anti-Gaze war advert during the first semi-final of Eurovision, but it did not receive a warning letter from EBU as RTVE had.

RTVE, alongside VRT and the Icelandic National Broadcasting Corporation have called on the EBU to provide greater transparency regarding Eurovisions televoting.

RTVE is requesting an audit to understand how the televoting system works after Israel swept the leaderboard with televotes. Its president also sent a letter to the Eurovision organisers requesting a debate on Israel’s participation in the competition in April.

