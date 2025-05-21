21 May, 2025
21 May, 2025 @ 11:36
Racists in ‘unprecedented milestone’ ruling for abusing Real Madrid footballer Vinicius

FIVE racist football fans have been given one-year prison terms- suspended for three years- for shouting abuse at Real Madrid player Vinicius in December 2022.

They admitted to hate crimes and racial discrimination.

La Liga described the ruling as ‘an unprecedented milestone in the fight against racism’.

VINICIUS(Cordon Press image)

The vile language came from Valladolid supporters during the home fixture against Madrid.

A plea bargain deal was ratified by the Valladolid Provincial Court on Wednesday.

It was agreed that the prison sentences would be suspended for three years.

The terms include the men not reoffending, being available to the court at all times, and to notify authorities of any address changes.

They will also not to be allowed to attend football matches for three years.

Four of the defendants have been fined €1,620 each, and a fifth- €1,080.

Vinicius waived his right to claim for compensation.

The men have also been banned for three years from any educational jobs to do with teaching, sports, or leisure pursuits.

The insults were hurled during the 88th minute of the Valladolid-Real Madrid match when Vinicius was walking to the bench after being substituted.

The court said that the language was ‘uttered with the undoubted intention of humiliating and injuring the dignity of the player for obvious racist reasons’.

It added that the abuse was recorded by fans and was published on social media.

Alex Trelinski

