Football fan in Spain’s Mallorca who racially abused Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr escapes jail with suspended sentence

A REAL Mallorca fan who racially abused the Real Madrid star Vinicus Jr has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

The unnamed man, who also abused the former Villarreal winger Samuel Chukuwueze, had his sentence suspended after writing a letter of apology to his victims and agreeing to undertake anti-discrimination training.

He has also been banned from entering football stadiums for a period of three years.

The abuse towards Vinicus Jr occurred during Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat to Real Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium in Palma in February 2023.

Samuel Chukwueze was also targeted with racist abuse from the individual. Credit: Cordon Press

Chants calling the Brazilian forward a ‘monkey’ could be heard on video footage in the latest in a spate of racist incidents directed towards Black players in Spain.

“This is the third criminal conviction handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid players”, the LaLiga giants said in a statement. “Real Madrid will keep working to protect the club’s values and eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport”.

An underage Real Mallorca supporter has also been handed a one-year stadium ban after directing racist chants towards Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this year.