28 Sep, 2024
28 Sep, 2024 @ 08:00
Porsche and Audis are among 22 stolen cars seized in Spain’s Cadiz: Luxury vehicles were being sent to Morocco

A SERIES of luxury cars stolen from countries across Europe were seized by police just moments before they were due to be shipped to Morocco.

Among them were a €125,000 Porsche 911 Carrera that had been stolen in Denmark and kitted out with fake Swiss plates and documents to fool customs police, and a €225,000 Audi RS6 that had vanished in Germany.

Police uncovered the operation over the past three weeks, seizing 16 high-end cars, five motorcycles, and a quad bike

Authorities believe the ring was targeting high-value vehicles to smuggle them across the Strait of Gibraltar, either to be sold on in the Moroccan market or even returned to European showrooms.

The vehicles were due to depart from Tarifa, Spain’s southernmost point, and destined for the Moroccan city of Tangier and had been hidden among other cargo. 

The operation has led to the arrest of nine individuals and the investigation of seven others on charges of theft, receiving stolen goods, and document forgery.

The recovered vehicles are now being returned to their rightful owners in their respective countries. 

