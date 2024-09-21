West Nile virus spreads in Spain’s Andalucia as expat hotspot in Cadiz registers its first case

THE West Nile virus has been confirmed in yet another patient in Andalucia.

The man has been hospitalised for several days in a town in Cadiz while awaiting the results of various tests.

After the lab detected the presence of West Nile virus, the town hall in Vejer de la Frontera confirmed the province’s first known case of the disease.

The picturesque town, popular with British expats, is now adopting tougher measures against mosquitoes, which transmit the disease.

These will likely include installing more mosquito traps and raising awareness among the local population.

The Vejer council said the patient has been hospitalised ‘for several days’ but it was not until Friday that the West Nile virus was confirmed.

The council offered ‘all our support to the affected local and his family’, while asking the rest of the citizens to ‘be calm and cautious’.

It comes after West Nile virus is thought to have claimed more lives in Andalucia this week after two more fatalities were reported.

Health authorities confirmed that a man and a woman, both from Jaen who were admitted to the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Cordoba, had passed away.

If the deaths are confirmed to be from the West Nile virus, it will bring the total number of deaths in the region to eight this summer.

The rapid spread of the virus has sparked concerns among residents, particularly in rural areas where mosquito populations are higher.

A 64-year-old woman from the Cardoba town of La Rambla remains in a critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

She had been hospitalised for three weeks before the virus was confirmed.

According to the town’s mayor, Jorge Jimenez, the infection likely occurred within the municipality as the woman hadn’t travelled elsewhere.

However, he admitted authorities just don’t know where she contracted it as there are ‘no rivers or streams nearby, and the area is quite dry.’

The illness has also been detected in mosquitoes in the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba and Huelva, while the potential virus-carrying insects have been found in Malaga city.

The Junta confirmed on Monday that five more people in Sevilla province are currently suffering from the virus, making 70 cases so far this year.

Local authorities have issued warnings to the public, advising residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

These measures include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and ensuring that their homes are free of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

As the summer season draws to a close, health officials are closely monitoring the situation and working to prevent further outbreaks.

The Junta has set up a surveillance program to track the spread of the virus and implement targeted control measures when it is detected.