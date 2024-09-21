21 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Sep, 2024 @ 14:10
·
1 min read

Revealed: The cheapest cities in Spain to fill up your car

by
Motorists feel the squeeze as petrol pump prices soar to highest level for a year in Spain
Cordon Press image

THE city in Spain where drivers get the best deal at the pump has been revealed in a new study.

Sevilla offers the lowest average price for a litre of gasoline, coming in at €1.54, according to a report by parking company ParkVia.

While gas prices have generally increased across Spain since 2015, Sevilla has managed to keep costs relatively low compared to other major cities like Barcelona and Madrid. 

However, even in Sevilla, drivers have seen a significant price hike over the past nine years, when a litre cost a tidy €1.21.

READ MORE: Watch: Dinghy carrying dozens of migrants lands on tourist packed beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

The cheapest city to buy petrol in in Spain? Sevilla.

Overall, petrol prices across Spain have risen by 49 cents a litre since 2015 – a painful price rise of 35% in just nine years.

The study found that Bilbao has the highest gasoline prices in Spain, with drivers paying an average of €1.71 per litre. Not far behind is Zaragoza, at €1.70. 

And spare a thought for motorists in Las Palmas, which has experienced the steepest price rise at 58 cents since 2015 (€1.61 a litre).

Valencia (€1.58) and Las Palmas come in second and third cheapest respectively, and Alicante (€1.63) and Madrid (€1.65) round off the top five.

Palma de Mallorca (€1.67), Barcelona (€1.67) and Malaga (€1.69) come in at the more expensive end.

Factors influencing gasoline prices include regional taxes, competition among gas stations, and global oil prices. 

READ MORE: Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as half the country is placed on alert amid heavy rainfall and flooding

While the cost of living in Spain is generally lower than in many other European countries, the rising cost of fuel is putting a strain on household budgets.

For drivers looking to save money at the pump, it’s worth comparing prices at different stations and taking advantage of loyalty programs or discounts. 

Additionally, consider using fuel-efficient vehicles or carpooling to reduce your overall fuel consumption.

Cities Ranked by Gasoline Price from 2015 to 2024

Sevilla – €1.54 (up from €1.21 in 2015)

Valencia – €1.58 (up from €1.19 in 2015)

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – €1.61 (up from €1.03 in 2015)

Alicante – €1.63 (up from €1.27 in 2015)

Madrid – €1.65 (up from €1.24 in 2015)

Palma de Mallorca – €1.67 (up from €1.24 in 2015)

Barcelona – €1.67 (up from €1.28 in 2015)

Málaga – €1.69 (up from €1.23 in 2015)

Zaragoza – €1.70 (up from €1.19 in 2015)

Bilbao – €1.71 (up from €1.28 in 2015)

Cities Ranked by Gasoline Price Increase from 2015 to 2024
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 0.58 euros/litre
Zaragoza: 0.51 euros/litre
Málaga: 0.46 euros/litre
Palma de Mallorca: 0.43 euros/litre
Bilbao: 0.43 euros/litre
Madrid: 0.41 euros/litre
Valencia: 0.39 euros/litre
Barcelona: 0.39 euros/litre
Alicante: 0.36 euros/litre
Sevilla: 0.33 euros/litre

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Mijas Golf with pool garage - € 1
Previous Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Mijas Golf with pool garage – € 1,490,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Mijas Golf with pool garage - € 1

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Mijas Golf with pool garage – € 1,490,000

Villa Mijas Golf, Málaga   5 beds   2 baths
Half of people in Spain say they would not pay to get their vehicle into a Low Emissions Zone

Madrid’s low emission zone is ANNULLED after court rules it is unfair to force low-income residents to buy greener vehicles

A MADRID low emission zone designed to improve air quality