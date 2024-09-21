Revealed: The cheapest cities in Spain to fill up your car

THE city in Spain where drivers get the best deal at the pump has been revealed in a new study.

Sevilla offers the lowest average price for a litre of gasoline, coming in at €1.54, according to a report by parking company ParkVia.

While gas prices have generally increased across Spain since 2015, Sevilla has managed to keep costs relatively low compared to other major cities like Barcelona and Madrid.

However, even in Sevilla, drivers have seen a significant price hike over the past nine years, when a litre cost a tidy €1.21.

Overall, petrol prices across Spain have risen by 49 cents a litre since 2015 – a painful price rise of 35% in just nine years.

The study found that Bilbao has the highest gasoline prices in Spain, with drivers paying an average of €1.71 per litre. Not far behind is Zaragoza, at €1.70.

And spare a thought for motorists in Las Palmas, which has experienced the steepest price rise at 58 cents since 2015 (€1.61 a litre).

Valencia (€1.58) and Las Palmas come in second and third cheapest respectively, and Alicante (€1.63) and Madrid (€1.65) round off the top five.

Palma de Mallorca (€1.67), Barcelona (€1.67) and Malaga (€1.69) come in at the more expensive end.

Factors influencing gasoline prices include regional taxes, competition among gas stations, and global oil prices.

While the cost of living in Spain is generally lower than in many other European countries, the rising cost of fuel is putting a strain on household budgets.

For drivers looking to save money at the pump, it’s worth comparing prices at different stations and taking advantage of loyalty programs or discounts.

Additionally, consider using fuel-efficient vehicles or carpooling to reduce your overall fuel consumption.

Cities Ranked by Gasoline Price from 2015 to 2024 Sevilla – €1.54 (up from €1.21 in 2015) Valencia – €1.58 (up from €1.19 in 2015) Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – €1.61 (up from €1.03 in 2015) Alicante – €1.63 (up from €1.27 in 2015) Madrid – €1.65 (up from €1.24 in 2015) Palma de Mallorca – €1.67 (up from €1.24 in 2015) Barcelona – €1.67 (up from €1.28 in 2015) Málaga – €1.69 (up from €1.23 in 2015) Zaragoza – €1.70 (up from €1.19 in 2015) Bilbao – €1.71 (up from €1.28 in 2015)