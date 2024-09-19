19 Sep, 2024
19 Sep, 2024 @ 19:03
Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as half the country is placed on alert amid heavy rainfall and flooding

DRAMATIC scenes have been recorded in Spain amid heavy rainfall and storms.

A total of 28 provinces, making up half the country, is on alert for rainfall, which will be ‘very strong’ in some areas.

Albacete has been one of the hardest hit, with videos showing extreme flooding, with one muddy stream seen carrying a shipping container and multiple bins.

According to weather agency Aemet, the warnings for both rain and storms are in place in Cordoba and Jaen (Andalucia); Cantabria; Avila, Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia and Soria (Castilla y Leon); Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha); Badajoz and Caceres (Extremadura); La Rioja and Melilla.

Those on alert for just rainfall are Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon); Cuenca and Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha); Barcelona, ??Girona, Lleida and Tarragona (Catalunya); Community of Madrid; and Alicante, Castellon and Valencia (Valencian Community). In addition, Melilla is on alert for storms.

While temperatures are set to drop, forecasters have not predicted a cold snap.

Highs of 28C are forecast in Almeria, Bilbao, Granada and Sevilla, for example.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

