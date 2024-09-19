Watch: Weather chaos in Spain as half the country is placed on alert amid heavy rainfall and flooding

DRAMATIC scenes have been recorded in Spain amid heavy rainfall and storms.

A total of 28 provinces, making up half the country, is on alert for rainfall, which will be ‘very strong’ in some areas.

Albacete has been one of the hardest hit, with videos showing extreme flooding, with one muddy stream seen carrying a shipping container and multiple bins.

Impresionante como ha bajado esta tarde rambla en la localidad de Alcalá del Júcar ( Albacete), afortunadamente sin daños personales, solo materiales. Dotación del SEPEI de Casas Ibáñez, comprueba la zona. Mucha precaución. pic.twitter.com/uq8NVS6eFU — Francisco Ovidio (@F_ovidio_g) September 18, 2024

?La Unidad de Emergencias Subacuáticas de nuestro @Sepei_Albacete se afana en #AlcaláDelJúcar, recuperando los vehículos arrastrados ayer por la fuerza del agua



Un procedimiento complejo a desarrollar con cautela para evitar más daños de cualquier tipohttps://t.co/3A04zB7KRs pic.twitter.com/uejYDMmo71 September 19, 2024

¡Desastre! Esta tarde (18/09/2024), una #tormenta muy fuerte en #AlcaláDelJúcar (#Albacete) provoca la activación de una cañada. En ese cauce, ocupado y modificado por el hombre, estaban estacionados vehículos que han sido arrastrados hasta casi #RíoJúcar. Vídeo: @AlbaceteCero. pic.twitter.com/7FX2eNHjBF — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) September 18, 2024

According to weather agency Aemet, the warnings for both rain and storms are in place in Cordoba and Jaen (Andalucia); Cantabria; Avila, Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia and Soria (Castilla y Leon); Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha); Badajoz and Caceres (Extremadura); La Rioja and Melilla.

Those on alert for just rainfall are Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon); Cuenca and Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha); Barcelona, ??Girona, Lleida and Tarragona (Catalunya); Community of Madrid; and Alicante, Castellon and Valencia (Valencian Community). In addition, Melilla is on alert for storms.

While temperatures are set to drop, forecasters have not predicted a cold snap.

Highs of 28C are forecast in Almeria, Bilbao, Granada and Sevilla, for example.