Watch: Dinghy carrying dozens of migrants lands on tourist packed beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THIS is the moment a dinghy ferrying around 40 migrants landed on a Costa del Sol beach.

The incident took place on El Chucho beach in Nerja at around 4.45pm on Thursday.

In footage shared online, a large inflatable boat can be seen coming to the shore as dozens of men jump onto the sand and make a run for it.

All the migrants were mostly middle-aged men from Morocco, with around six believed to have been minors.

They all began to disperse into Nerja and surrounding areas, but their free reign in Spain did not last for long.

According to Diario Sur, the Guardia Civil were able to detain at least 33 of them, including six minors, some of whom had made it as far as Torrox.

The rest were still being searched for as of last night, but there are only believed to have been three or four still not caught.

The migrants are expected to be returned to Morocco but will be held in the Temporary Attention Centre for Foreigners (CATE) in the meantime.