20 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Sep, 2024 @ 11:46
···
1 min read

Watch: Dinghy carrying dozens of migrants lands on tourist packed beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

THIS is the moment a dinghy ferrying around 40 migrants landed on a Costa del Sol beach.

The incident took place on El Chucho beach in Nerja at around 4.45pm on Thursday.

In footage shared online, a large inflatable boat can be seen coming to the shore as dozens of men jump onto the sand and make a run for it.

All the migrants were mostly middle-aged men from Morocco, with around six believed to have been minors.

They all began to disperse into Nerja and surrounding areas, but their free reign in Spain did not last for long.

According to Diario Sur, the Guardia Civil were able to detain at least 33 of them, including six minors, some of whom had made it as far as Torrox.

The rest were still being searched for as of last night, but there are only believed to have been three or four still not caught.

The migrants are expected to be returned to Morocco but will be held in the Temporary Attention Centre for Foreigners (CATE) in the meantime.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Spain’s Princess Leonor gets her sea legs as she trains with the naval academy

Next Story

Chirping again: The hidden gem of El Mirlo near Spain’s Tarifa has been reborn as a true dining secret

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Alicante is building a new neighbourhood from scratch to keep up with housing demand – after being flooded by expats and foreign property buyers

A NEW neighbourhood will be built from scratch in Alicante

Chirping again: The hidden gem of El Mirlo near Spain’s Tarifa has been reborn as a true dining secret

LIKE so many joys in life, half the fun is