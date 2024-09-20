Watch: Spain’s Princess Leonor gets her sea legs as she trains with the naval academy

PRINCESS Leonor has enjoyed her first day at sea as part of her naval military training.

The heir to the Spanish throne was seen donning her navy blue uniform as she took part in important drills under the watchful eye of her sergeants.

The Princess of Asturias was trained in consulting maps, communicating via walkie-talkie, collecting ropes and undocking from the port.

But most importantly she was taught how to bring in a person who has gone overboard or is struggling in the water.

The training exercise was filmed by the Spanish Navy, which shared footage on its Instagram account.

“The most important thing is that they have worked together and have begun to forge a union between the crews,” wrote the Navy.

Leonor began training with the Navy less than a month ago.

The princess is based in Marin, Galicia, and is often seen taking in the town with her new colleagues.

She has been spotted enjoying a drink with them on several occasions.

Leonor was previously stationed at the General Military School in Zaragoza.

She returned there a few days ago to attend an award ceremony.