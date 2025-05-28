Spain to ban flushing wet wipes – and force manufacturers to clean up ‘fatbergs’ clogging sewers

THE Spanish government is set to wage a war on wet wipes with a law that would ban them from being flushed down the toilet.

The draft legislation – designed to help Spain comply with European Union legislation regarding single-use plastics – would also force manufacturers to cover the costs of cleaning up so-called ‘fatbergs’ that clog up sewers.

‘Fatbergs’ are large, solid masses which form when congealed fats and oils combine with non-biodegradable waste such as wet wipes or nappies.

Some can weigh several tonnes and can only be removed at considerable cost and effort.

According to the Spanish Association of Water Supply and Sanitation, the annual cost of clearing wet wipes from sewer systems and water purification plants is at least €230 million.

The law would also prohibit the deliberate release of disposable party balloons into the environment because of the marine pollution the plastic can cause.

According to the draft legislation, wet wipes and balloons are among the ten single-use plastic items most commonly found on beaches across the EU.

The legislation says: “Wet wipes – even those made with natural polymers that haven’t been chemically modified – have a negative environmental impact and significantly affect the functioning of the sewer and purification networks.

“Because they do not disintegrate completely, they cause obstructions in the sewer system that reduce its water retention capacity and increase the risk of overflows – especially during spells of heavy rain.”

Companies that produce wet wipes will be forced to stump up the cash to cover both the cost of cleaning non-biodegradable wipes and raising awareness with the public about the issue.