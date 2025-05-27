Non-resident foreign property owners face car restrictions in Mallorca

A ONE car per household limit could be introduced for non-resident foreign property owners in Mallorca.

The aim is to reduce traffic jams during the summer and the amount of foreign-registered cars.

The proposal from the Mallorca’s Island Council is planned to start next year but has to be approved by deputies, with the vote looking to be in the balance.

Ibiza already has a similar rule in place and the Island Council will debate the plan next month.

Council president, Llorenc Galmes, said: “Non-residents on the island who own a home in Mallorca will be able to use one vehicle per property so long as it is registered for car tax at that address.”

The new law will also tax vehicles that currently do not pay taxes anywhere in the Balearic Islands.

Ibizan regulations have been studied as the basis for the Mallorca measures.

In 2023, up to 324,623 vehicles came in through the ports of Alcudia and Palma- 108% more than in 2017, with an additional 55,000 bringing goods.

The total represented 40% of all vehicles circulating on Mallorca.

A study showed that on a peak day in August, the roads supported 1.3 million journeys with over 75,000 rental cars daily.

Llorenc Galmes said the council has already met with the main affected sectors and has the support of goods carriers and most rental car associations.

The draft bill will be debated in a council plenary session on June 13, before being passed onto the Mobility Commission to continue its processing.

Galmes appealed to all political parties to support the measure.

“To vote against is to vote against the will of the Mallorcans, that is, against the future of this land,” he warned.