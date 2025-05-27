ERA Costa & Sol: The premier property agency on Spain’s sunshine coast.

ERA Costa & Sol is making waves as a standout real estate agency along Spain’s beautiful southern coast.

Part of the renowned, international, ERA Real Estate network, this dynamic firm combines global real estate expertise and heritage, with expert local knowledge, catering to an international client base seeking to buy their dream property in the sun.

With over 15 years of boots-on-the-ground experience, ERA Costa del Sol offers more than just property listings – it delivers a full-spectrum real estate services, including property management and rental services, home staging, real estate selling and purchasing with end to end transaction management, financing options, mortgage assistance and legal support.

Whether you’re buying a luxury penthouse in Marbella, selling a stylish apartment in Mijas, or investing in a new beachfront development in Estepona, their expert team is on hand to guide you every step of the way.

What truly sets ERA Costa & Sol apart is its global heritage and the local knowledge of its multilingual team of licensed professionals hailing from Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK, amongst others.

This diversity ensures that their clients receive clear advice which is tailored to support an international client base.

Backed by the ERA network, which spans over 1,100 offices and 36,000 agents across Europe, the agency brings heavyweight marketing tools and an integrated client service model to the table.

The result? A seamless, hassle-free experience that allows buyers and sellers to focus on the future, while the ERA team handles the details.

From modern developments to resale gems, ERA Costa del Sol is more than just an estate agency – it’s your trusted partner for making smart, sun-drenched moves on the Costa del Sol.

Are you looking to find your perfect property in paradise?

Then meet Jenn Foster. Jenn brings over 10 years property sales, resales and management experience from the UK where she sold property for a UK national house builder before relocating to Spain.

Jenn has been living on the Costa del Sol for two years and has been coming to the Marbella and Benahavis area in particular for 10 years so she is well placed to help you with your move to the Sunshine Coast. Visit the website at era-costadelsol.com.