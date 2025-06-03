3 Jun, 2025
3 Jun, 2025 @ 12:25
·
1 min read

The beautiful Spanish fortress on an island far from Spain

by
The Spanish Fortress offers some of the best views from Hvar Island in Croatia. Credit: Aleksandra Krasinska.

LOOKING across the old town of Croatia’s Hvar island and out over the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic Sea is a medieval Spanish fortress.

Built in the 16th century, the fortress sits 90 metres above sea level, offering some of the best panoramic views over the old town’s rooftops and the blue sea hugging the coastline of the lush Pakleni Islands. 

The fortico was constructed during the Venetian rule to protect Hvar Town from potential attacks from Ottomans and pirates. 

The Spanish Fortress was built on the island in the 16th century. Credit: Geio Tischler.

Spanish military architects designed the fort, which is how it got its name. The fort was restored and is now a main tourist attraction on the Croatian island.

Visitors can reach the Spanish Fortress by following a trail from the main square, climbing through Hvar’s narrow streets and up stone stairs, then through a pine tree forest. This will take 20-30 minutes.

The Fortress can also be accessed by car, taxi, bike or scooter, with many scooter rentals available in the town. 

Staff Reporter

