Get off the motorway in Spain this summer with these rural road trips

TIRED of going on road trips and just endlessly cruising along busy motorways? We’ve rounded up some of the most scenic routes in Spain that take you off the beaten path, along regional roads and through picturesque villages.

Alpujarra Granadina

This first route starts in Lanjaron, famous for its mineral water, and continues through Pampaneira, Bubion, and Capileira.

These are all pueblos blancos (white villages) set among traditional agricultural terraces.

You’ll pass through Trevelez, the highest village on the Iberian Peninsula, located at an altitude of 1,476 metres.

Be sure to stop at the Poqueira ravine and the Puerto Molina viewpoint for some truly unforgettable views.

Castilla-La Mancha

This route begins in the village of Riopar, about a two-hour drive from Albacete, and is known for the spectacular waterfalls at the source of the Mundo river.

From there, you’ll head to Ayna, nicknamed the Switzerland of La Mancha for its stunning natural beauty and dramatic views.

The journey continues to Lietor, where many houses are decorated with striking mural paintings along its charming streets.

You’ll finish in Alcaraz, where the Cascada de los Batanes marks a refreshing end to the trip, bringing it full circle.

Baztan Valley

This route takes you through several villages in Navarra, in the far north of Spain and just a few kilometres from the French border.

Start in Elizondo, at the heart of the Baztan Valley, and drive on to Erratzu, home to the famed Xorroxin waterfall.

Lovers of the Camino de Santiago should make a stop in Roncesvalles, steeped in history and closely tied to the ancient pilgrimage route.

The route ends in Isaba, nestled in the Roncal Valley, where stunning mountain landscapes await.

Teruel

This final route begins in Soria and takes you first to Medinaceli, where you can admire its magnificent Roman arch.

A must-see is Albarracin, often named the most beautiful village in Spain, with its imposing ancient walls and medieval charm.

Continue to the mirror towns of Mora de Rubielos and Rubielos de Mora, both rich in medieval architecture and atmosphere.

The journey concludes in Cuenca, a city full of wonders, including the surreal rock formations of the Enchanted City and the iconic hanging houses perched over the cliffs.