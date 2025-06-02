2 Jun, 2025
2 Jun, 2025 @ 18:45
Body of young Irish woman discovered by partner inside Alicante area apartment

THE Guardia Civil is investigating the death of an Irish woman, 24, at an apartment in Albatera, Alicante province.

She is understood to be from Listowel in County Kerry and was discovered unconscious by her partner on Saturday morning.

The Guardia is looking into what happened but have ruled out any foul play.

ALBATERA

Details of any autopsy have so far not been disclosed.

The Irish Independent reported the couple had been living in the apartment located in the Vega Baja region town for some time.

Her partner- also from Kerry- called emergency services after making the shock find.

Police and paramedics arrived at the address, but all that could be done was to confirm that she had died.

The Irish Embassy has been informed and is offering assistance to the woman’s family.

