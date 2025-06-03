3 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Jun, 2025 @ 08:33
·
2 mins read

EXCLUSIVE PICS: The Maddie search site where cops hope to find vital clues to finally charge German Christian Brueckner

by

By Jon Clarke in Praia da Luz

THESE are the first pics of police working at the initial search site for the body of missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal.

Taken by the Olive Press on the Algarve yesterday afternoon, they show the nerve centre for the four-day probe as well as an additional Portuguese police support tent.

Approximately halfway between Praia da Luz, where Maddie went missing in 2007, and nearby Lagos, police blocked off a series of dirt tracks and sealed off a large 50 hectare size area from around 3pm.

READ MORE: HEARTBREAK 18 YEARS ON: McCANNS MARK TRAGIC MADDIE MILESTONE

Teams of police arrived in unmarked white vans and rental cars, while the bosses arrived in black Range Rovers. OLIVE PRESS

Teams of police arrived in unmarked white vans and rental cars, while the bosses arrived in black Range Rovers.

The first search location is in the local area of Ataleia, where prime suspect German Christian Brueckner regularly spent time.

As well as working at the local Boavista golf club he also commuted daily to work at bars and restaurants in nearby Lagos.

Portuguese police – who are working under the German BKA – confirmed they had registered a total of 21 separate properties to search between June 2 and 6. OLIVE PRESS

The area of scrubland, about three kilometres from Praia da Luz, is scattered with isolated farms and dozens of ruins.

Portuguese police – who are working under the German BKA – confirmed they had registered a total of 21 separate properties to search between June 2 and 6.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: As the trial of Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner re-starts – and she would have been 21 this month – JON CLARKE traces his suspicious movements through Spain and Portugal in May 2007

Dedicated search teams started to arrive at 7.00am this morning ready to scour the area. OLIVE PRESS

Dedicated search teams started to arrive at 7.00am this morning ready to scour the area.

An Olive Press source revealed: “It’s going to be a great show.

“The area is scattered with ruins, wells, cisterns and other good places to hide a dead body.

“It’s a real wasteland and who knows what we might find.”

Dedicated search teams started to arrive at 7.00am this morning ready to scour the area.

The search comes after a tip off to BKA headquarters in Wiesbaden since 2018, when they began probing Brueckner over the crime.

The Policia Judiciaria, which has led the hunt since Maddie vanished in 2007, confirmed the request to search the area was made by German authorities.

READ MORE: MADDIE LINK: Is new hunt for missing Inga Gehricke linked to white van once leased by chief Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner? 

The area of scrubland, about three kilometres from Praia da Luz, is scattered with isolated farms and dozens of ruins. OLIVE PRESS

The Olive Press understands they have made numerous other requests for further searches in Portugal but without agreement.

The last search involved divers and up to 100 police at inland Arade lake two years ago.

Police focussed on a lake camp where Brueckner regularly spent time to ‘cleanse himself’.

He called it his ‘paradise’ when he was looking to be alone.

While detectives found various fragments of material they were ‘too degraded’ to be able to offer any DNA link to missing Madeleine.

Tags:

Related Articles

Jon Clarke (Publisher & Editor)

Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Body of young Irish woman discovered by partner inside Alicante area apartment
Previous Story

Body of young Irish woman discovered by partner inside Alicante area apartment

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal makes history with epic Australian Open final fightback. Credit: Cordon Press.
Next Story

On this day: Spain’s greatest tennis star, Rafael Nadal, was born

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop