WATCH: Portuguese police search once again for Madeleine McCann with German help

A team of German detectives briefs bosses of Portugal’s Policia Judiaria as the first of up to two dozen searches begin for missing Madeleine McCann today.

As our exclusive Olive Press videos show, the search site is on a big area of wasteland, strewn with shrubs and wild olives.

The area of around 50 hectares between Lagos and Praia da Luz is scattered with up to half a dozen ruins, with the initial search focusing on one ruined farmhouse.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE PICS: The Maddie search site where cops hope to find vital clues to finally charge German Christian Brueckner

The German detectives who flew in yesterday, are being led by the BKA in Wiesbaden.

They have pinpointed 21 sites they wish to investigate around Praia da Luz where their prime suspect Christian Brueckner lived for over a decade.

In the video you can clearly see one of the lead German detectives in a check shirt and sun hat brief the team.

READ MORE: OLIVE PRESS REPORTS: New search for Madeleine McCann set to start in Portugal this week

The policeman was also visible in the same hat during searches at the nearby Arade Lake two years ago.

A number of white vans, one with a refrigeration unit, were parked up by tents that were erected yesterday afternoon.

You could hear chatter and laughter from the gathered team who were speaking in English, despite there being no British detectives on the ground at present.