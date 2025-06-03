New rules in effect for wild San Juan festivities in Marbella this month 

MEASURES are going to be in place to allow for safe festivities during the night of San Juan in Marbella, which will take place on June 23.

The regulations establish a series of special safety, environmental and coexistence measures, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of one of the busiest festivities of the year.

The councillor delegate of the area, has detailed that controlled bonfires will be allowed on several beaches of the municipality.

Specifically, the authorised places are San Pedro Alcantara, Nueva Andalucia, El Cable, El Pinillo, Alicate and Real de Zaragoza, including specific locations such as Los Tamarindos square and the surroundings of the Siroco beach bar.

Bonfires will be lit on many marbella beaches. (Photo: Pixabay)

In addition, beach bars will be able to light bonfires in their locations, but they have to be extinguished and removed by 4am on June 24.

Among the conditions established in the decree, it’s specified that only wood may be used as fuel, and the burning of plastics, glass or other polluting or dangerous materials is strictly prohibited.

Establishments on the beach will be able to offer music or live performances in small format, always within its perimeter and from 8pm to 1am.



San Juan is traditionally held on the shortest night of the year, with mythology stating that ‘strange’ things can happen.

The night of San Juan is a celebration that is usually held on the beach with roaring bonfires, drink, food, and friends.