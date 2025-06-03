3 Jun, 2025
3 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Cabo de Palos with pool garage – € 280,000

by
Penthouse in Cabo de Palos with sea views, dream terrace, and just 150 meters from the beach Imagine waking up every morning to the sea breeze and the sound of the waves. This charming penthouse in Cabo de Palos, located just 150 meters from Playa de las Amoladeras, invites you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. With a 60 m² southeast-facing terrace, every sunrise becomes your own private spectacle. The property offers 66 m² of built space, distributed across 3 double bedrooms, a functional bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a cozy attic room that adds… See full property details

Penthouse

Cabo de Palos, Murcia

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 280,000

