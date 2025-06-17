17 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Jun, 2025 @ 08:00
·
1 min read

Hotel prices jump 7% in Spain in one year – and are up nearly 50% on 2019

by

UNQUENCHABLE demand by tourists to come to Spain is starting to reflect in hotel and hostel prices, which surged 7% year-on-year last month.

New figures show that the average price of a room in May cost nearly 50% more than they were in 2019. The data highlight a dramatic rise that has left many holidaymakers and residents alike feeling the pinch.

The trend shows a steady climb since 2017, interrupted only by a sharp dip in 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. 

Since then, prices have soared, with the latest 7% increase adding to a 46% jump since 2019. 

READ MORE: Spain is on course to receive 100 MILLION tourists this year – driving prices ever higher

This escalation aligns with a post-pandemic tourism resurgence, with Eurostat reporting a 70% surge in visitors to Spain since 2021, a trend that has continued to gather pace.

Experts suggest the price hike is fuelled by a combination of factors. 

Limited new hotel construction and recent restrictions on Airbnb listings as part of a government crackdown to address housing shortages have constrained supply, driving up costs. 

Meanwhile, regions like the Balearic Islands, where tourism accounts for nearly half the economy according to European Parliament studies, are seeing the effects ripple through local markets, with housing becoming increasingly unaffordable.

READ MORE: British tourists stuck in ‘third world hell’ at airport in Spain – in ‘taste of things to come when EES arrives

The data comes as Spain welcomed a record 94 million foreign visitors in 2024, a 13% rise from the previous year, with forecasts from CaixaBank Research predicting a 5% growth in tourism GDP for 2024. However, this economic boon is not without challenges, as the Travel and Tour World has pointed out, linking mass tourism to rising property prices that squeeze both locals and long-term expats.

Spain is already on course to once again smash last year’s tourism figures and welcome over 100 million tourists in 2025.

For now, the upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing, leaving many to wonder how Spain will balance its tourism-driven economy with the needs of its residents. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mallorca hotel worker who suffered broken jaw after punch from British tourist says his life 'has been ruined'
Previous Story

Mallorca hotel worker who suffered broken jaw at hands of British tourist says his life ‘has been ruined’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop