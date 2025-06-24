24 Jun, 2025
24 Jun, 2025 @ 18:24
1 min read

Brits face attempted murder charges after mass brawl inside Mallorca tourist restaurant

by
PALMANOVA, MALLORCA

TWO British men have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for attempted murder following a mass brawl on Sunday morning in Palmanova, Mallorca.

The Brits, aged 24 and 33, have also been charged with causing injury and public order disturbances.

Three victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries caused by a broken glass bottle.

MORE MALLORCA NEWS:

GUARDIA PATROL, PALMANOVA(Guardia Civil image)

A Guardia Civil patrol was alerted by passers-by at around 1.30am that a mass fight was in progress inside a seafront Palmanova restaurant and night venue.

Officers arrived to see a bloodied British man brandishing a broken glass bottle and lunging at those around him.

The man was subdued by the officers who snatched the weapon to prevent any further injuries.

Restaurant workers said the Brit and his companion- plus two others who fled- had assaulted staff and two customers.

Several ambulances were called to help the injured with three victims taken to Son Espases Hospital where they received stitches for several open wounds.

One person had cuts to the head and neck while the others had arm and leg injuries.

No details of any court appearance dates for the Brits have so far been released along with the reason for what prompted the brawl.

Likewise, there is no further information about the detained men or whether additional arrests by the Guardia Civil are in the offing.

