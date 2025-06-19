Tourist warning: Person gets fined for buying sunglasses from illegal street seller in Mallorca

PALMA’S Policia Local have slapped a fine on a person who bought a pair of sunglasses from an illegal street seller.

It’s their first sanction against people purchasing goods from unlicensed hawkers since Palma’s new Civic Ordinance came into force on May 26.

The official sanction- with the amount of fine not disclosed- reads that the buyer was ticketed for ‘making purchases from a street vendor without a license on a public road’.

CITATION FOR ILLEGAL PURCHASE(Palma Policia Local image)

The police action also saw 11 sunglasses being seized from the seller.

The swoop was part of a wider push to clamp down on illegal sales to protect legitimate businesses in Palma.

The City Council has launched a campaign to warn residents and tourists about the risks of buying items from unlicensed hawkers.

Regulations for unauthorised street selling classify it as a ‘serious offence’ with hawkers facing fines of between €750 and €1,500.

Purchasers face a penalty ranging from €100 to €750 depending on the nature of the circumstances.