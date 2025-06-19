19 Jun, 2025
19 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Gandia – € 259,000

Apartment in an Unbeatable Location — Playa de Gandía This apartment is located in one of the best areas along the coast, just 100 meters from the sea. It is an ideal option both for permanent residence and investment. The property offers high rental potential, perfect for vacation rentals during both the summer and winter seasons. Situated on the third floor, it boasts beautiful views. Within walking distance, you'll find year-round restaurants as well as a large supermarket. This apartment is an excellent opportunity for both living and developing a tourist rental business… See full property details

Apartment

Gandia, Valencia

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 259,000

