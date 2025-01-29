Red weather alerts are issued for Spain amid Storm Ivo – while Andalucia is warned of heavy snow

A SERIES of red weather alerts have been issued for parts of northern Spain tomorrow due to rough seas.

The warning by AEMET is in place across the whole coastline of A Coruña, the Basque Country and parts of Galicia.

The advisory warns there will be an ‘extreme risk’ to life in these areas from midnight tonight until 6pm tomorrow.

The severe sea conditions are being caused by strong winds brought in by Storm Ivo, one of four storms to hit the European continent this week.

Dozens of towns and cities across Spain have been placed on alert on Thursday.

Guadix and Baza in Granada, for example, is on a yellow warning for snow for the entirety of tomorrow, with AEMET predicting 2cm of the white stuff.

Snow warnings are also in place in Sierra Nevada and the Alpujarras, where up to 5cm could fall.

Meanwhile, the majority of Almeria province is on a yellow alert for winds that could reach up to 70km/hr.

The Costa Blanca and the Balearic Islands are among the few areas to have avoided any weather alerts from AEMET.