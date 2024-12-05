5 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Dec, 2024 @ 13:39
··
1 min read

Where will it SNOW in Spain this weekend? All you need to know as alerts are activated for the white stuff

by
Sierra Nevada Borreguiles

THE first winter storm of the year will bring a cold snap and snow to multiple areas of Spain, meteorologists have said.

According to weather service El Tiempo, the white stuff is expected to fall at medium and low altitudes and the accumulations could be ‘very significant in some mountain areas’.

The experts said warnings for heavy snowfall this weekend have already been activated.

The report said: “Although the accumulations will stand out in northern mountain ranges, in many parts of the centre it could also snow until Tuesday of next week. There is still uncertainty so these forecasts may still change.

“On Saturday afternoon snowfall will begin to occur in the north of the peninsula, mainly in the Cantabrian region and the Pyrenees, although also in the north of the Iberian Peninsula with altitudes that will drop to 900-1000 metres. On Sunday and Monday, altitudes (where it will snow) will drop to 500-700 metres.”

The experts said the Pyrenees could see more than a metre of snow fall over the weekend.

The region has an orange-level warning in place on Saturday, with more than 20cm expected in areas 900m above sea level, increasing to 40cm in higher areas.

They added: “The northern face of the Pyrenees in Huesca and Lleida will probably be the areas most affected by this snowfall.

“The latest forecast shows that it will continue to snow until Wednesday, but the accumulated snow until Tuesday will already exceed one-and-a-half metres.”

Meanwhile, a yellow-level warning is in place for snow in the Cantabrian regions of Picos de Europa and Leon on Saturday.

Snowfall will also reach the central area of the country by Sunday, including the Sierra de Madrid, albeit much weaker than what is expected in the north.

The snow will then travel south to Andalucia, where ‘some flakes’ could fall on the Sierra Nevada range in Granada by Monday.

Forecasts predict up to 7cm could fall in the area on the first day of next week.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Revealed: The 42 questions Brits and other tourists will be asked under Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Revealed: The 42 questions Brits and other tourists will be asked under Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’

THE exhaustive list of data Brits and other tourists will

Brit’s €1.6m home in Spain to be demolished over corrupt mayor’s illegal land deal – and they’ll get NO compensation

A BRITISH couple’s €1.6m home in Spain will be demolished