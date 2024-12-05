Revealed: The 42 questions Brits and other tourists will be asked under Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’

THE exhaustive list of data Brits and other tourists will need to provide when visiting Spain has been revealed.

Since the controversial ‘Big Brother Law’ came into effect on December 2, hotels, holiday apartments and car rental companies are now forced to collect a mountain of information from tourists.

While before they only needed up to 14 pieces of information, they must now collect up to 42.

This will include their names, ages, email addresses, credit card details, departure dates and other data – with fines of €30,000 for businesses that fail to comply.

The legislation is part of a plan by the Ministry of the Interior (basically Spain’s Home Office) – headed up by Fernando Marlaska – to tighten up security among visitors to the country.

But industry leaders have fought back against the law, saying it will put off tourists and seems ‘useless’ as they can ‘easily put in fake information and addresses’.

They claim it will add a mountain of work for hotel and other staff and could cause serious delays and chaos for the industry, which they say is not yet prepared for the changes.

These are the 42 pieces of data that are now requested from each holidaymaker:

Name and surname

Type of identity document (DNI, passport).

Identity document number.

Date of issue of the document.

Place of issue of the document.

Expiration date of the document.

Gender.

Date of birth.

Place of birth.

Nationality.

Country of habitual residence.

Province of residence.

Municipality of residence.

Address of residence (street, number).

Postal code of residence.

Contact landline telephone number.

Contact mobile telephone number.

Email address.

Occupation or work activity.

Company for which you work.

Company address.

Relationship between travellers (if you are staying with minors).

Marital status.

Vehicle details (if you arrive by car): license plate.

Credit card number.

Credit card expiration date.

Payment method used (cash, card, transfer).

IBAN code of the bank account (if a transfer is made).

Date and time of check-in at the hotel.

Expected date and time of check-out.

Assigned room (room number).

Dietary preferences (if catering service is requested).

Special needs or medical requirements (if applicable).

Guest signature (on registration).

Purpose of travel (leisure, business, etc.).

Name of companion (if applicable).

Companion’s ID number.

Companion’s date of birth.

Companion’s nationality.

Companion’s place of residence.

Companion’s email address.

Companion’s signature.