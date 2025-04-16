Spain’s Economy Minister Cuerpo meets US counterpart and says trade deal can be struck with EU

SPAIN’S Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo says he’s ‘convinced’ the US and EU would thrash out a fair trade deal in the wake of the Trump tariffs.

Cuerpo visited Washington for talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday.

Cuerpo said his counterpart sent a ‘clear message’ that confirmed the “open door to negotiation that was already opened last week with the 90-day moratorium”.

READ MORE:

ECONOMY MINISTER, CARLOS CUERPO

“We’re convinced that, with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic leading the European negotiation, we’ll be able to reach an agreement that is balanced, fair and beneficial to both sides,” he predicted.

Regarding his meeting with Bessent, Cuerpo said they had an ‘open and frank conversation on all current aspects of the international economy, including the relations between the US and Spain as well as between the EU and some of the most important economic players such as China’.

‘Open and frank’ is diplomatic code for disagreements and even arguments.

The US Treasury department issued a statement after the talks which didn’t seem to be as upbeat as Cuerpo’s analysis.

“During their talks, Secretary Bessent stressed the need for Spain to increase defence spending in the context of NATO, “ the statement said.

Spain in terms of percentage, is one of the lowest contributors to the military alliance.

“The secretary also underscored the United States’ continued opposition to the tax on digital services applied by Spain and other countries, as well as to other non-tariff barriers,” it continued.

That contrasted with Cuerpo’s warmer tone who said: “It has been a very constructive meeting, very useful and a very good first contact to continue maintaining relations from now on on all the issues that benefit us and that interest us mutually, from commercial, economic, and financial relations.”

“But also a review, of course, of the current situation, also thinking about those mutual interests on the part of Spain and the United States,” he concluded.