Police uncover specially-built underground shooting range to test ‘weapons of war’ sold to narco gangs in Spain

THREE people have been arrested in the Granada area for selling ‘weapons of war’ to drug trafficking gangs.

Assault rifles were priced at up to €11,000 and the criminals even had an underground shooting range for the gear to be tested.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional said the range in the Molino Nuevo district of Granada was the first of its kind they had discovered in Spain.

It went down three levels and had been hand-constructed.

Due to the gallery’s depth, gun shots were not audible to neighbours.

11 house raids were carried out in Loja, Moraleda de Zafayona, and Granada City.

The three detainees with criminal pasts have been charged with the illegal possession of firearms, storing weapons of war, and crimes against public health.

Their ages or nationalities have not been disclosed.

Amongst the extensive seized cache were three assault rifles, a machine gun, six handguns, and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Officers found abundant supplies of bullets and gun cartridges as well as over €60,000 cash plus two marijuana farms.

Most of the weapons and ammunition were hidden and buried in land belonging to a shanty dwelling on the Almanjayar industrial estate.

Customers who were drug traffickers bought weapons to defend themselves and also to use against rival gangs.

Price ranged from €7,000 for a pistol and up to €11,000 for a rife.

Sales were conducted through encrypted messaging apps and videos were sent showing the weapons being tested.

Authorities said the group took major security precautions to hinder any police surveillance of their operation.