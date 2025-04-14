Spain’s economy minister travels to the White House: Trump trade war visit comes after Pedro Sanchez cosied up with China

SPAIN’S Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, flies to Washington on Monday to meet with his counterpart, US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

Tuesday’s talks come amidst the Trump tariffs and Bessent criticising last week’s meeting in Beijing between Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

The Cuerpo-Bessent meeting had been scheduled for some time.

Carlos Cuerpo told foreign journalists on Monday that his aim was to consolidate trading relationships with one of Spain’s key economic partners.

He pointed out that tariffs would not be formally discussed as that comes under the umbrella position of the European Union,

Scott Bessent last week described the Sanchez-Xi summit as the equivalent of ‘cutting your own throat’.

Carlos Cuerpo said: “We will all relevant bilateral issues, with the aim of strengthening relations between Spain and the United States that have been growing in recent years and are going through one of their best periods.”

“The talks will dove-tail well with the visit of the European Commission, with which we are in constant contact to support their stance,” he added.

Talks were schedule for Monday in Washington between the European Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic and the US Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves.

Cuerpo praised Donald Trump’s decision to have a 90-day moratorium on new tariffs at 25% for the EU: “This represents an open door to negotiations as we have a lot to protect.”

“The daily movement of €4.4 billion in between both sides of the Atlantic is a treasure that we must keep,” he said.

Cuerpo’s Washington visit will also include talks with World Bank President Ajay Banga and US businesses who have indicated they want to gain a foothold in Spain.