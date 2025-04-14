These just might be the best burgers in Spain: Who do YOU think does the best hamburger?

FOR the best part of Easter fortnight, Mallorca will be home to The Champions Burger.

It’s a competition dedicated to producing gourmet hamburgers, and they cost less than €16.

The Champions Burger “Smash Edition” is being held until April 21 at the El Molino fairgrounds, located in the Galatzó neighbourhood of Calvià, and admission is free.

This event brings together 12 burger joints from different parts of Spain, nine of which will compete for the title of best smash burger in the country (the other three will be entered in the Hall of Fame).

The official opening is scheduled for this Wednesday, 9 April, at 7:00 PM.

The event, which has a different format than other stops on the tour, will be open Monday through Thursday from 6:00 PM to midnight, and Friday through Sunday from 12:00 PM to midnight, including the holidays of 17 and 21 April (Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday).

If you attend, you can vote for your favourite burger by scanning the QR code on the purchase receipt and rating the burger’s characteristics, aspects such as the bread, the meat, the combination of ingredients, originality, and presentation.

The unique feature of this stop in Mallorca is that it belongs to the so-called Smash Edition, a specific version of the circuit where all burgers are prepared using the “smash” technique, i.e., meat pressed against a griddle at high temperatures, achieving a crispier texture and a more concentrated flavour.

This requirement tests the technical precision and creativity of each participant, under a more limited but demanding competition format.

The burger joints competing in this edition are: Bsamsh by Dak, Dava, Jisma The Best Burger, Klüg Burgers, Nolito’s, Bandidos Burger, El Surtidor On Fire, Tximist, and Dalú.

Meanwhile, Gottan, Faakin Smash, and Evolutive will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after being recognised in previous editions and are not included in the voting.

There will also be snack and dessert stands such as Sandgüix, Say Cheese, and Ybarra, with sweet options based on brioche bread and ice cream, and crafted cheesecakes.

An allergen menu has also been provided to allow the public to select that option, and some gluten-free and vegetarian choices are also on offer.

The organisers have reinforced the “experience” component of the event, including entertainment spaces for all audiences.

Mallorca thus becomes one of the key venues for this national edition of The Champions Burger.

