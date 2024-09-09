This burger restaurant in Spain is officially the best in the WORLD after topping prestigious ranking – but have YOU tried it?

A BURGER restaurant in Spain has been crowned the best in the world, beating out two strong rivals from the US for the coveted top spot.

The revelation comes after The World’s Best Burgers, a prestigious annual ranking, published its long-awaited list for 2024.

And sitting in pole position is a Valencia-based chain called Hundred Burgers.

The business was founded in 2020 by Alex Gonzalez-Urbon and Ezequiel Maldijan.

The duo have four locations in Valencia and three in the capital of Madrid.

Hundred Burgers was praised by the experts at The World’s Best Burgers for ‘its artisan approach and its constant evolution in search of perfection.’

The company is known for preparing all the ingredients for its burgers daily, baking the demi-brioche bread every morning and mincing the dry-aged Galician beef for its burgers each day.

Their burgers range in price from €10.50 to €13.50, and there are vegetarian and vegan options, including burgers.

The World’s Best Burgers visited more than 800 restaurants across 60 countries for this year’s ranking.

This is the first time that a restaurant in a country outside the US has won the top spot.

Last year’s winner, Pizza Loves Emily, from New York, came in second, while third went to Au Cheval in Chicago.