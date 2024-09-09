Revealed: The five most expensive properties in Spain are all found in this popular southern province

LUXURY property hunters have long been drawn to the Costa del Sol, but now it’s official – the top five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all located along Malaga’s coastline.

Many property enthusiasts admit they enjoy browsing high-end villas, far beyond their own budgets, just for the thrill of seeing spectacular homes and their lavish pools and gardens.

So why not take a look at them, as compiled by real estate platform idealista, within the pages of the Olive Press…

5. Villa in Cascada de Camojan, Marbella (€27.5 million)

This impressive villa spans 2,000 sqm and is situated on a 4,700 sqm plot in one of Marbella’s most exclusive areas.

It has nine bedrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, and a games room integrated into the garage.

4. Palacio de la Paz, Marbella (€28 million)

A unique property set on an 8,000 sqm plot, this palatial home covers 3,000 sqm and offers a truly grand experience.

It features 11 bedrooms and an exquisite interior with 11 types of marble from around the world, complemented by lakes, waterfalls, and fountains.

3. Mansion on Marbella’s Golden Mile (€29 million)

Located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Costa del Sol, this residence offers luxury at every turn.

It features six bedrooms, a hammam, gym, wine cellar, games room, and many other amenities.

2. Villa in La Zagaleta, Benahavis (€29 million)

A cutting-edge contemporary villa, this 3,300 sqm home offers 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a spa, gym, wine cellar, and private cinema, all with breathtaking panoramic views of the region.

1. Mansion in Las Lomas, Marbella (€35 million)

The priciest home in Spain is an opulent 16-bedroom mansion, set on an 8,800 sqm plot with stunning views of the Mediterranean and the Sierra Blanca mountains. The 2,000 sqm property boasts a games room, a wine cellar, a pool, and its own tennis court.