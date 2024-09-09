Meet the new British Ambassador to Spain: Sir Alex Ellis arrives in Madrid to take over from Hugh Elliott

SIR Alex Ellis has arrived in Madrid to replace Hugh Elliot as the British Ambassador to Spain.

He touched down in the Spanish capital on Monday, September 9.

Sir Ellis will be serving His Majesty King Charles III as the British Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra.

He will present his credentials to His Majesty King Felipe VI in a ceremony due to take place in the coming weeks.

“I am honoured to represent His Majesty Charles III and my country as Ambassador to Spain and Andorra,” said Ellis.

“Our countries enjoy a close and enduring relationship across so many areas: between our citizens, our cultures, our armed forces and across the world of academia, science and commerce. I am looking forward to supporting this relationship to become even stronger.”

This will be Ellis’ second posting to Spain, a country he already knows well from his role in the British Embassy in Madrid in the early 2000s.

Since then, he has served as Ambassador to Portugal and Brazil and most recently, as the High Commissioner to India.

He has held a range of roles across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cabinet Office and the Department for Exiting the European Union, in addition to being an Advisor to the President of the European Commission.You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @AlexWEllis.