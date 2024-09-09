Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia is giving away 20,000 free tickets this month

A TICKET can normally set you back €30, but this September one of Spain’s iconic landmarks will open its doors for free.

To celebrate La Merce festival, Barcelona’s largest public street party in honour of its patron saint, the Sagrada Familia will offer 20,000 tickets for members of the public to peruse the iconic basilica free of charge for four days.

The annual event – celebrated this year between September 21 and 24 – offers locals and tourists the opportunity to view the current state of the building, which remains in construction with a completion date set for 2026, over 100 years since its master architect Antoni Gaudi died.

Visitors will be able to tour the basilica and learn about the work being done to complete the Jesus Christ tower, which will become the highest point of the building upon completion.

A fragment of the prototype of the cross used to crown the tower will be shown to the public for the first time.

The Sagrada Familia attracts 3.2 million visitors every year, making it Spain’s most visited monument.

In order to claim a free ticket, visitors will have to sign up for a draw – the form to register interest closes on September 16, and is available on the Sagrada Familia’s official website.