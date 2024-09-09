The Telegraph journalist David Knowles, 32, dies in Gibraltar: Tributes pour in for ‘talented and popular’ reporter

DAVID Knowles, a journalist for the Telegraph, died in Gibraltar on Sunday following a suspected cardiac arrest.

The 32-year-old worked as a senior audio journalist and presenter for the broadsheet, where he rose to prominence after launching Ukraine: The Latest, a weekday podcast focused on the Russian invasion.

David’s father, Peter, said his son ‘loved life and lived it just as well as he could’.

He added: “David’s commitment to journalism was intense. He was never more proud than when he finally shrugged off a management job title and regained a title with the word journalist in it, and he was utterly engaged with the story of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the impact on its people, making four trips to the country and always planning the next”.

Chris Evans, the editor of The Telegraph, said: “David was a talented and popular journalist who was perhaps best known for helping to make our Ukraine podcast such a success. Before that, he was an impressive leader of our social media team. We would like to offer our sympathy to his family and friends”.

David studied at Durham University, where he gained a first-class degree in theology, before receiving a master’s degree in interactive journalism from City, University of London.

Following a stint with MailOnline, he joined the Telegraph as deputy head of social media.

He quickly rose the ranks, and in June 2024 was promoted to the role of senior audio journalist and presenter.

Ukraine: The Latest won the Best News Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

Since it began on the day of the Russian invasion in February 2022, it has been downloaded almost 100 million times.