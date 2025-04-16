Spaniards outraged at Costa del Sol toll road cash grab during Semana Santa – ahead of hated summer tourist rates

THIS Friday, the high toll rates of the AP-7 and AP-46 come into force, as officials question why toll roads in Galicia are subsidised, but not down south.

“In other autonomous communities there are toll rebates, but the same does not happen in Andalucia,” said the Minister of Development of Andalucia, Rocio Diaz.

“We once again call on the government of Pedro Sanchez to take a look at the situation in Andalucia and Malaga,” Diaz said.

Her remarks come as major roadworks continue to disrupt travel between Ronda and the coast, following the closure of the A-397.

The closure has left commuters with few viable alternatives, forcing many to use the AP-7 toll road, often at a significant cost.

The A-397 between San Pedro and Ronda will stay closed for at least four months

Diaz is calling for short-term measures, including toll discounts, to ease the financial burden on daily commuters who now have to rely on the toll road due to the A-397 shutdown.



While Diaz did not offer a specific timeline for the reopening of the A-397, the works are expected to last approximately four to six months.

The regional government has deployed reinforcements to stabilise the slope and accelerate progress, with construction currently taking place seven days a week.



She also announced that more workers are expected to join the project in the coming weeks – a move she says demonstrates the Junta’s commitment to reducing the overall length of the road closure.



“We are doing everything we can on our side,” Diaz stated. “Now it’s time for the central government to step up and support Andalucian commuters in the same way they have done elsewhere in Spain.”