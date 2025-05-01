WATCH: Hollywood star Charlize Theron reveals her love for Spanish trains and even the bizarre thing in Spain she would marry

HOLLYWOOD bombshell Charlize Theron has declared her undying love… for a croquette.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, couldn’t stop gushing about Spanish food in a recent interview on US TV’s The Late Show even joking she’d be happy to tie the knot with the deep-fried delicacy.

“Is it legal to marry food in Spain?” David Letterman asked.

“I think you could probably marry a croquette if you wanted to,” Theron quipped, barely holding back the laughter.

The South African star revealed she fell head over heels in love with Spain during a getaway with mates across the country, praising the local cuisine as ‘next level’.

Theron didn’t stop there. She praised Spain’s tapas from tortillas and paellas to fresh seafood and ‘dirty but brilliant’ train rides.

Speaking of trains, the Mad Max actress shared a curious anecdote about a seven-hour rail journey to Sevilla. Half the ride she faced forward, the other half backward, and no one – including her – had the faintest idea why. “Some of the trains were spotless, others were… well, rough,” she said. “But I loved the rough ones – they’re the last places you’d expect to find Charlize Theron.”

Spain’s got a rep for wooing celebs with its beaches and booze, but now it seems even the humble croquette is pulling Hollywood hearts.