Mystery deepens: ‘Suicide’ shock as David Knezevich, charged with killing missing wife Ana in Spain, found dead in Florida jail cell

THE Florida tech boss accused of kidnapping and killing his estranged wife in Spain has been found dead behind bars, in what authorities are calling an apparent suicide.

David Knezevich, 37, who was awaiting trial at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, was discovered lifeless in his cell, his lawyer confirmed. The Serbian-American businessman had been charged with the cold and calculated disappearance of his wife, Ana Knezevich — a glamorous expat who vanished without a trace from her Madrid flat back in February.

Ana, 40, a Colombian-born American, had only just moved to Spain to start a new chapter after splitting from Knezevich following a bitter bust-up over their multi-million dollar tech empire and multiple Florida properties.

But her fresh start quickly turned to tragedy.

THE VANISHING ACT

Ana was last seen alive on February 2, shortly after viewing a new apartment. She was due to travel to Barcelona, but never caught her train. The next day, two of her friends received bizarre, overly cheerful texts claiming she’d met a mystery man and was heading off to his countryside retreat. The messages, riddled with unusual punctuation and language quirks, immediately raised red flags – her loved ones were convinced that Ana didn’t write them.

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from her apartment building showed a man in a black motorcycle helmet spray painting over security cameras just before she vanished. Prosecutors say that man was David Knezevich – who had flown from Miami to Turkey, and then on to Serbia, just days before. There he rented a car.

Security cameras later caught Knezevich buying duct tape and the exact brand of spray paint used to disable the cameras. And when he returned his rental car five weeks later, it had clocked nearly 5,000 miles.

“NOT A VOLUNTARY DISAPPEARANCE”

Spanish police and the FBI suspect foul play, but Ana’s body has yet to be found. Though Spanish media claimed “biological remains” were discovered in her flat, Ana’s brother Felipe Henao denied the report and said the FBI had squashed the rumour.

At the time Felipe said: “You’ve got to face reality. It’s been 40 days. The chances she’s alive are pretty low.”

The couple’s 13-year marriage had turned toxic, with a fierce fight over the division of their tech company, EOX Technology Solutions. Ana reportedly wanted a 50/50 split — David demanded 75%.

SILENCE AND THREATS

Felipe claims Knezevich was cold and uncooperative after Ana vanished, even allegedly responding to a worried message with “What’s up?” and offering no useful information. When asked to take a lie detector test, he refused.

David’s lawyer insisted he was “fully cooperating” – but Ana’s friends said otherwise, accusing him of being threatening and emotionally distant.

His attorney Jayne Weintraub called the death “devastating” and demanded an “appropriate and prompt investigation.”

Ana’s family still want questions answered. “We want to know the truth. We want to know where my sister is,” Felipe pleaded.