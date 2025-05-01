1 May, 2025
1 May, 2025 @ 14:48
··
1 min read

Gibraltar Police open investigation into death of 79-year-old US tourist 

Royal Gibraltar Police station

THE Royal Gibraltar Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating the death of a 79-year-old US citizen.

The American, whose identity has not been revealed, ‘passed away this morning whilst visiting Gibraltar as part of a family holiday,’ according to the police. 

His Majesty’s Coroner has been informed, and a formal investigation is now underway. 

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death.

The deceased’s next of kin have been notified, and no further details have been released at this stage.

