Gibraltar Police open investigation into death of 79-year-old US tourist 

THE Royal Gibraltar Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating the death of a 79-year-old US citizen.

The American, whose identity has not been revealed, ‘passed away this morning whilst visiting Gibraltar as part of a family holiday,’ according to the police.

His Majesty’s Coroner has been informed, and a formal investigation is now underway.

READ MORE: Two Moroccan men stopped by Spanish border guards trying to enter Gibraltar with €50k ‘in various currencies’ hidden in their car

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death.

The deceased’s next of kin have been notified, and no further details have been released at this stage.