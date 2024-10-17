17 Oct, 2024
17 Oct, 2024 @ 19:31
Watch: Chaos as ‘electric car sparks huge fire while charging’ in southern Spain – torching six other vehicles and sparking power cuts

AN electric car that was charging in an underground car park in southern is believed to have sparked a serious fire.

The dramatic scenes were witnessed in the neighbourhood of Pino Montano in Sevilla on Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Calle Parque de Doñana at around 3.55am.

The inferno is believed to have been caused by an electric car that was being charged via cables.

The blaze spread to at least four other cars and two vehicles but there have yet to be any reported injuries.

The interior of the building, which contains 330 homes, has suffered some damages, however.

The fire also provoked power and water cuts along the street of the affected block of flats.

The underground car park was sealed off by the Policia Nacional, who have launched an investigation.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and ventilated the affected areas.

Locals have been left terrified by the incident and feared it could have been a repeat of the tragic Valencia fire that saw multiple people killed.

In June this year, another fire in the same neighbourhood saw 30 vehicles affected and forced the evacuation of 60 families.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

