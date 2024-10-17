17 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Oct, 2024 @ 19:54
·
1 min read

Sevilla approves crackdown on Airbnb-style flats – but left-wing councillors say it’s not enough

by
Spain’s Sevilla threatens to cut off water supply  to 5,000 illegal tourist flats
SEVILLA TOURISM PROTEST, JUNE

SEVILLA has approved a law that will majorly restrict the granting of licences for Airbnb-style flats.

The City Council today ruled that the number of tourist apartments in each of the 108 neighbourhoods of the capital cannot account for more than 10% of homes.

It means saturated areas such as the historic centre and Triana will effectively have no more licences granted, given that they already exceed the cuota.

The measure passed after being supported by far-right party Vox, and despite the left-wing coalition voting against it.

The Socialists at the PSOE and Con Podemos-IU wanted the rules to be ‘tougher and more ambitious’.

According to them, the new law will still allow 23,000 more tourist flats to be granted in non-saturated neighbourhoods.

Sevilla’s urban planning boss Juan de la Rosa praised the rule as a ‘further step’ to make the tourism industry ‘compatible’ with local life.

He pointed out that tourism currently accounts for 25% of the city’s GDP.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears for missing Kiwi expat, 28, who vanished in Spain five months ago: Family launch desperate appeal

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Fears for missing Kiwi expat, 28, who vanished in Spain five months ago: Family launch desperate appeal

THE family of a missing New Zealander have launched a

Watch: Chaos as ‘electric car sparks huge fire while charging’ in southern Spain – torching six other vehicles and sparking power cuts

AN electric car that was charging in an underground car