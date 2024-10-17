Sevilla approves crackdown on Airbnb-style flats – but left-wing councillors say it’s not enough

SEVILLA has approved a law that will majorly restrict the granting of licences for Airbnb-style flats.

The City Council today ruled that the number of tourist apartments in each of the 108 neighbourhoods of the capital cannot account for more than 10% of homes.

It means saturated areas such as the historic centre and Triana will effectively have no more licences granted, given that they already exceed the cuota.

The measure passed after being supported by far-right party Vox, and despite the left-wing coalition voting against it.

The Socialists at the PSOE and Con Podemos-IU wanted the rules to be ‘tougher and more ambitious’.

According to them, the new law will still allow 23,000 more tourist flats to be granted in non-saturated neighbourhoods.

Sevilla’s urban planning boss Juan de la Rosa praised the rule as a ‘further step’ to make the tourism industry ‘compatible’ with local life.

He pointed out that tourism currently accounts for 25% of the city’s GDP.