17 Oct, 2024
18 Oct, 2024 @ 01:16
Urgent appeal: British grandfather, 85, is missing in Spain’s Benidorm as search continues overnight

A BRITISH grandfather has disappeared during a holiday to Benidorm.

Ray Wall, 85, suffers from dementia and is easily lost or confused.

His grandson Jack Wall has launched an urgent appeal on social media to find him.

He wrote: “My granddad Ray Wall has gone missing from the Innside by Melia hotel, on the promenade to the right of the old town area of Benidorm.

“He is 85 years of age and has dementia so will be very confused.”

Responding to comments on the post, Jack told expats and fellow tourists that he was still not found at around 1am.

Have you seen Ray? Contact tips@theolivepress.es.

