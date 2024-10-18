Fears for young Kiwi who vanished in Spain five months ago after moving there to start a new job: Family launch ‘long shot’ appeal

THE family of a missing New Zealander have launched a ‘long shot’ appeal to find him.

Kadin Luke Drury (pictured above), 28, reportedly moved to Spain for a job in the middle of March.

According to an appeal online, he sent an email to his father on March 31 and another to a ‘good friend’ in May, and was never seen or heard from again.

His sister said the family are working with police and that Spanish customs have been alerted.

The appeal reads: “My younger brother Kadin is missing… He went to Spain for a job, middle of March, has sent an email to his dad 31st March and then emailed a good friend in May, and then all of a sudden no contact .. with anyone.

“This is very unlike Kadin… family or friends have not been contacted, no replies to emails and phone goes to voice mail.

“We are working with police, international police, Red Cross… Spanish customs have an alert to watch for him, at this point we are stuck.”

She added: “Police are now looking into his bank transactions and whereabouts in Spain he landed.

“I know it’s very little information to go on, and I’m angry and upset that we don’t have anything else to go on.”

Kadin is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and measures around 5ft9.

Have you seen Kadin or know where he is? Contact tips@theolivepress.es